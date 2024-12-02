MoneyCollect partners with Chery New Energy



By integrating MoneyCollect’s global payment solution into Chery New Energy, the two companies aim to develop the foundation for simplified payment experiences for car owners. The collaboration allows Chery to expand into additional markets and provide an improved vehicle payment experience for new energy car owners.







By integrating MoneyCollect’s global payment solution into Chery New Energy, the two companies aim to develop the foundation for simplified payment experiences for car owners. The collaboration allows Chery to expand into additional markets and provide an improved vehicle payment experience for new energy car owners.

MoneyCollect – Chery’s partnership capabilities

Considering that Chery is committed to electrification and intelligence, the company intends to access the new energy market, domestically and internationally. According to company data, Chery’s export sales have been growing over the years, currently contributing to 50% of its overall sales. Back in 2001, the company expanded its operations with manufacturing facilities located in South America, and the Middle East, among others. Now, Chery plans to further its reach into Southeast Asia and Europe, while also maintaining its capabilities in the Middle East. The company intends to establish additional factories in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, with this move enabling a complete model coverage throughout the ASEAN region.



Chery’s car-machine system was developed to cater to car owners from various countries and regions. In addition to current capabilities, the company is also required to provide suitable payment options for its service and product subscriptions. As its primary markets are the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Chery depends on MoneyCollect to incorporate several payment products to facilitate simple subscription payments for local car owners. By introducing this service, customers can pay through international credit cards or local payment methods to benefit from Chery’s car-machine services and acquire physical car accessories.



The partnership also supports Chery’s objective of expanding into new markets and offering localised payment methods to drive global growth. As MoneyCollect provides multiple payment functions and preferred local payment methods for car owners, the company aims to help Chery in the process of expanding its services into additional regions. The optimisation of payment methods intends to enhance the car owner experience, improve Chery’s car-related information and machine services, and increase sales for peripheral accessories.





Previous developments from MoneyCollect