MoneyCollect launches new payment gateway for WooCommerce

The MoneyCollect Payment Gateway is an innovative payment application that aims to enhance the payment experience for WooCommerce users by providing seamless integration with a variety of payment methods.











Seamless global transactions and diverse payment options

WooCommerce is an ecommerce platform that powers numerous online stores globally. With the introduction of MoneyCollect's Payment Gateway, WooCommerce users can now effortlessly leverage a diverse set of payment tools simply by installing the MoneyCollect plugin.

Key benefits of the partnership:

Extensive payment method support : The gateway supports a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, Diners Club, and Discover;

Global reach : MoneyCollect's Payment Gateway allows merchants to accept payments from a global customer base, supporting international payment methods such as Alipay, Wechat Pay, Klarna, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, P24, Paysafecard, Pix, and more;

Apple Pay and Google Pay integration : The gateway ensures a seamless payment experience for both mobile and desktop users by including support for popular digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay;

Upgrade to in-page checkout: The MoneyCollect plugin has implemented modern in-page checkout features for customers to complete the entire payment process without any page redirection to avoid payment failures and improve conversion.

Merchants utilising WooCommerce can now diversify their payment options, catering to a broader audience and providing a more inclusive shopping experience for their customers. The MoneyCollect Payment Gateway for WooCommerce offers a secure and user-friendly solution for online transactions, boosting customer confidence and satisfaction.





What does MoneyCollect do?

MoneyCollect is a new payment solutions provider dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the payment process for businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MoneyCollect continues to introduce cutting-edge payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of the ecommerce landscape.





More information about WooCommerce

Launched in 2011, WooCommerce enables companies from any industry to sell their products and services with extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Back in June 2023, Clik2pay developed a plugin for WooCommerce, aiming to facilitate payment options. The implementation of the plugin allows businesses on WooCommerce to provide their customers with a direct-from-account payment option. Also, companies can accept debit payments using Clik2Pay.