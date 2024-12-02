MoneyCollect launches mobile dashboard app

Now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app is allowing users to access and manage their MoneyCollect accounts in a convenient manner directly from their mobile devices.





MoneyCollect and its mobile dashboard app’s capabilities

Based on the information provided in the press release, the mobile dashboard app provides MoneyCollect’s users with a feature-rich user interface, enabling a simplified and intuitive experience. Users are enabled to carry out varied account operations and configurations directly from their smartphone or tablet devices, helping ensure expedited and efficient management of their payment activities.

When talking about the key capabilities of MoneyCollect’s mobile dashboard app, these include the following:

Simultaneous web and mobile access . Users are enabled to access their MoneyCollect accounts simultaneously from both web browsers and mobile apps, offering flexibility and convenience alike.

Payment management. App users are provided with visibility over their payments and are able to monitor the status of each transaction, together with uncaptured, cancelled, failed, successful, refunded, and incomplete payments.





Refunds and dispute handling . MoneyCollect’s mobile app users are enabled to initiate partial refunds and accept disputes, which is believed to help them manage customer inquiries and have customer satisfaction ensured.

Balances and payouts . Users have the option of viewing their account balances and tracking payouts in an easy manner, providing both transparency and control over their financial transactions.

Informative home screen. The app’s homepage provides users with a snapshot of their account activity, showcasing essential information such as the day’s gross volume, and balances in different currencies, along with other relevant details.

With the introduction of the mobile dashboard app, MoneyCollect is looking to better the user experience and enable its customers to manage their payment processes in a convenient manner, while on the move. With an intuitive design and extensive features, the app seeks to enable users to remain connected to their MoneyCollect accounts and handle their payment operations efficiently, no matter the time and place.

To start leveraging the MoneyCollect mobile dashboard app, users can download the app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by searching for ‘MoneyCollect’, logging in with their existing account credentials, and taking advantage of the benefits associated with simplified mobile account management.





MoneyCollect strategy and offering