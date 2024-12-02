MoneyCollect expands services in the Middle East and South America





MoneyCollect is set to focus on providing customers and clients in the Middle East with a more localised and culturally tailored payment experience. In addition, the company expanded its services in order to improve the development of PIX payments in South America, with the aim to optimise the capabilities of traders that planned to tap into the market.







More insights on MoneyCollect’s expansion in the Middle East

According to the press release, the payment pages will incorporate design elements, payment methods, and language options that meet the needs, expectations, and preferences of Middle Eastern customers. By enabling a user-friendly payment experience, the firm aims to allow its clients to connect more securely and effectively with the overall Middle Eastern market.

Businesses and companies that are interested in leveraging MoneyCollect’s customisable payment pages will be enabled to reach out to the company in order to learn more about the integration procedure, as well as to start their expansion into the Middle East.



More insights on the company’s expansion in South America

PIX represents an instant payment system that was developed by the Central Bank of Brazil and it was used to provide a secure and efficient method for customers and individuals to transfer money, engage in ecommerce, as well as make payments and transactions.

Following this expansion, MoneyCollect will focus on bridging the gap between merchants and South American clients by providing them with a reliable solution to facilitate the PIX payment methods. This development is set to enable traders to offer their tools to a wider customer base and meet their needs, preferences, and expectations at the same time. Furthermore, the expansion of PIX payments will streamline cross-border transactions, as well as deliver improved trade relationships between South American countries and the rest of the world. In addition, the company aims to improve the overall global financial connectivity.

Merchants interested in using MoneyCollect’s PIX payment support have the possibility to contact the company in order to start expanding their presence in the South American Market.



MoneyCollect’s recent partnerships and developments

Hong Kong-based payment service provider, MoneyCollect had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Verifi in order to implement its RDR Solution to control chargeback rates. Throughout this strategic deal, MoneyCollect was set to offer merchants and traders an efficient, convenient, and secure product that was set to enable them to optimise the manner in which they manage and control chargeback rates.

The features of the RDR were beneficial for all the parties involved, as the issuers experienced reduced dispute volumes, and acquirers gained improved overall transparency and security. The product focused on preventing fraud and other online threats, as well as optimising the experience of customers and users.

At the beginning of August 2023, MoneyCollect announced the launch of a neutral partnership programme, which was developed to lay the foundation for a collaboration network between individuals and businesses. In addition, the project enabled participants to invite potential affiliates in order to register as merchants on the MoneyCollect platform. The process took place by using effective identifiers such as links, QR codes, or referral codes. Companies were enabled to gain commissions on successful transactions and payments that were facilitated by their affiliates on the platform.