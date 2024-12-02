MoneyCollect enters the Latin American market

In a significant stride towards global market integration, MoneyCollect announces its entry into the Latin American market, starting with Brazil. This strategic move is poised to transform the ecommerce landscape by offering merchants increased access to the region's burgeoning consumer base, enabling seamless transactions using locally preferred payment methods.

As digital commerce in Latin America continues to grow, the need for diverse and secure payment solutions has never been more critical. MoneyCollect addresses this demand by introducing a comprehensive suite of payment options tailored to the preferences of Latin American consumers, with a special focus on Brazil—a market known for its dynamic economic landscape and digital savvy population.











Increased payment choices for Brazilian consumers

MoneyCollect's launch in Brazil introduces a wide array of payment methods, catering to the unique needs and habits of local consumers. This initiative not only facilitates easier access for Brazilians to international goods and services but also supports local merchants in expanding their digital footprint across borders. The supported payment methods include:

Local cards (credit and debit): MoneyCollect supports a variety of local cards including VISA, Mastercard, Hipercard, AMEX, Diners, and ELO, offering consumers the flexibility to use their preferred card options for online purchases;

Instant bank transfer: With Pix and DepositExpress, MoneyCollect ensures that bank transfers are more convenient and faster, providing a secure and efficient way for consumers to shop online;

Instant cash payment: Recognising the popularity of cash payments in Brazil, MoneyCollect offers Boleto Rapido and Loterica options, catering to those who prefer traditional payment methods or do not have access to banking services;

eWallets: The platform integrates leading eWallet solutions such as MercadoPago, PicPay, AME, and PayPal_Brazil, reflecting the growing trend towards digital wallets for online transactions.





Connecting Latin American consumers to the global market

This expansion by MoneyCollect also aims to bridge the gap between Latin American consumers and global merchants. By simplifying the payment process and embracing the diversity of payment preferences, MoneyCollect is set to equip merchants with the tools they need to explore new markets and connect with a wider audience.

Officials from Money Collect said that entering the Latin American market, particularly Brazil, marks a significant milestone for MoneyCollect. They're not just offering payment solutions; they're facilitating a seamless bridge between consumers and merchants across continents. Their goal is to enhance the ecommerce experience for everyone involved, making it more inclusive, secure, and efficient.