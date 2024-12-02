Money Mart Financial Services selects AMLOCK for its AML solutions strategy

AMLOCK’s tools will assist Money Mart Financial Services to manage customer due diligence, enhance compliance processes and seamlessly identify and assess customer risk across its retail network of over 700 locations.

Money Mart chose AMLOCK for its key capabilities in sanctions screening, customer risk assessment, transaction monitoring, false positive management and comprehensive case management.

AMLOCK is an offering from 3i Infotech, a global information technology company providing IP based software solutions and IT services, transforming businesses across banking, financial services, insurance and enterprises. Its product offerings include Kastle Universal Banking Suite, AMLOCK Financial Crime Detection & Management Solution, Premia Core Insurance Solution, MFund Asset Management Solution and Orion Enterprise Resource Planning Solution.