Money management app Emma closes GBP 420,000 seed

The app is intended for money management - putting the details of personal finances all in one place. Users can avoid overdrafts, find and cancel subscriptions, track debt and save money.

This round was led by Kima Ventures, who were the first investors in Transferwise; and Aglae Ventures, which is part of the Group Arnault. The rest of the round drew support from Angel investors whose portfolio companies have exited to JustEat, Snapchat and others.

The round will be used to further develop the product and expand Emma’s UK team. Now, the company must compete with financial aggregators Cleo, Yolt and MoneyDashboard.