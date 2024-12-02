Money Forward to launch crypto-exchange in Japan

Money Forward Financial is set to launch the crypto-exchange by the end of 2018. The company’s plan of action begins by establishing a crypto media platform to dispatch news related to virtual currency and price comparison of domestic and overseas exchange centres.

Concurrent with its mother company’s start in personal finance management, Money Forward Financial plans to expand upon the type of services offered by cryptocurrency exchanges to include a crypto account book that can file data spread across 20 different local and foreign-based cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as a tool to allow users to generate profit and loss data for tax filings. These services would be an extension of a digital asset remittance system based on legal currencies and electronic money.