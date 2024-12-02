Money Dashboard announces integration with Monzo

Following a surge in demand for both services to collaborate, more than 900,000 users of the Monzo current account can now gain a real-time view of their transactions, balances and savings ‘Pots’ and use Money Dashboard’s app to instantly set budgets and plan for the future.

Money Dashboard representatives have stated that, with the app, you can use our budgeting and planning tools to get in control of your finances. With the Monzo integration, the app allows users manage all their accounts in one place.

Users will be able to connect their Monzo spending details into their Money Dashboard app – where they can set budgeting goals, track progress and forecast how quickly they’ll meet their goals. They can also link other accounts, such as credit cards from other providers, to help them gain a comprehensive overview of their finances. Users will be able to access the new integration in Money Dashboard immediately.