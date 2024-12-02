Money 2020: Saxo Payments opens community for cross-border payments

A marketplace that disrupts the status quo of traditional international B2B banking, Banking Circle delivers advantages for FinTechs and their merchants, providing transaction fees lower than any traditional bank, FX rates and transfers in minutes or seconds rather than days.

By becoming a Member of the Saxo Payments Banking Circle, which is open to any FinTech business (card acquirer, payment gateway, P2P lending business) or other tech related enterprise, a business can provide bank transfer capabilities in its own name, competing with the banks in terms of offering the ability for merchants to pay suppliers and partners around the globe.

Merchant Members can reduce the cost of international bank transfers, sending and receiving transfers instantly and without incurring a landing fee to a recipient within the Banking Circle - no matter where they are in the world. Payments made to non-members of the Banking Circle can be made at low cost typically enabling the non-member to receive payment in one day - irrespective of location.