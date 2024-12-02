Money 2020: ONPEX launch Payment Account Management

ONPEX Payment Account Management allows customers to manage technical transaction information in relation to the real payment streams with any connected payment method. These Payment Accounts offer access to a wide selection of payment methods, cash management and fraud prevention solutions.

The Payment Account Management has five key features:

• Virtual Accounts - allowing customers to create and manage customisable individual virtual accounts for their merchants or wallets.

• Collection - Collect payments from all connected payment methods globally in many currencies in one place.

• Settlements - Create settlements through multiple pay-out channels.

• Reconciliation - Technical transaction information from all payment methods matched to the payment account value on a single transaction level.

• Cash Management - Moving value in real-time between payment accounts from and to connected real bank accounts.

