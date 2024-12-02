Money 20/20 Europe to be held in Amsterdam in 2018

The third edition of Money 20/20 Europe will take place at The Rai in Amsterdam. The event’s first edition was in 2016 and attracted just under 4,000 attendees from the payments industry. The second edition will take place in 2017, from June 26-28 at the Bella Centre in Copenhagen.

The organizers felt that due to the high number of expected attendees, the event needed a bigger venue to accommodate all the visitors. According to the company, The Rai and Amsterdam stood out as the ideal location for the next phase of Money20/20’s growth.

Several Netherlands-based fintech companies, banks and other players in the payments industry have welcomed the organizer’s decision to move the event to Amsterdam.