Money 2020: allpago launches office in Colombia, publishes insight report on the market

With the new office in Bogotá and the start of the payment processing expected by December 2015, allpago will provide its merchants with access to 75% of the entire ecommerce volume in Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Colombia). The main Colombian payment methods to be offered are Credit Cards, Botón PSE and Vía Baloto.

The Money20/20 Conference, which started on 25 October 2015, is taking place at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Both Philipp Bock, allpago’s CEO & Founder, and Guilherme Dogliani, Managing Director Brazil, are at allpago’s booth (#K25), explaining how the company helps its partners and clients expand their businesses in LATAM.

allpago is also publishing its Insight Report on the Colombian Card Not Present Landscape to explain the opportunities and challenges of the local market. With a growing middle class and rapid developments in the ecommerce sector, Colombia has become an attractive opportunity for international merchants. Currently, the fifth largest market in Latin America, Colombia’s B2C sales have a CAGR of 18% until 2018.

Philipp Bock, allpago’s CEO & Founder, said: “Opening Colombia is an important event for allpago in Latin America as this allows us to offer our merchants with access to most of the ecommerce market in the region.