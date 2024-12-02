Monetate, hybris partner for global e-commerce

Under the agreement, hybris customers can add Monetate functionality to the hybris B2B and B2C commerce platform. The Monetate ‘add-on’ will be available to customers via the hybris extend online integration marketplace. Once the add-on is installed, Monetate is integrated with the hybris platform, providing hybris customers a integration with all of Monetates products for websites, email and display advertising.

Hybris delivers enterprise software and on-demand solutions for ecommerce, multichannel commerce, master data management and order management. hybris provides a multichannel commerce software solution which integrates product content, commerce operations and a channel to assist retailers, manufacturers and other businesses in delivering an enhanced experience for their customers across the online, in-store and mobile channels. hybris has over 300 customers worldwide running more than 2,500 websites.

In recent news, hybris has entered a strategic partnership with OneView Commerce to provide a mobile service that merges the digital and physical experiences in store.