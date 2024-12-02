Monese, PayPal launch joint service

Customers will be able to add their Monese card to a PayPal digital wallet, allowing them to buy and sell to any of the payments company’s 277 million consumers and merchants around the world.

Monese customers will also be able to manage their PayPal balances in the digital bank’s mobile app, meaning Monese customers can manage money in their PayPal account, alongside their other finances.

The new features are currently available to Monese UK personal account holders, and will be added to other European personal accounts, and the bank’s business customers In the following months of 2019.