Monese launches partnership with Avios

This is a current account linked with Avios and it offers a new financial and lifestyle management service for mobile people. A roadmap of developments, including further collection and redemption opportunities with Monese are planned for the coming weeks.

Sitting within the Monese app, Avios will appear as a separate account, alongside other Monese currency accounts such as euros and pounds. This allows customers to track and maximise their Avios as they fly, travel, or spend across hundreds of Avios partner brands such as ASOS, John Lewis and Just Eat.

Monese offers instant, smart and connected banking services for a fast-growing and internationally mobile customer base. Customers can track and manage all travel and finances, including Avios earned on any credit cards, in one place, via one app. As customers travel and earn Avios, they can switch between their Avios account – linked to British Airways Executive Club – and their UK, European and business current accounts all from within the Monese app.

In the coming months, Monese customers will earn Avios for referring friends, they will be able to send and receive Avios between Monese customers and link their Monese account cards to Avios in-store offers; to allow for Avios earning while using their Monese card. Further plans include a smart feature (via app push-notifications) that will highlight how and where everyday spending can help customers earn more Avios across hundreds of Avios partner brands.