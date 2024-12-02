Monese brings Apple Pay to customers in Norway and Iceland

Monese now offers Apple Pay across 13 European countries. Customers living in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Norway and Iceland will be able to use their Monese cards with Apple Pay, wherever Apple Pay is accepted globally.

Customers can switch between their Monese cards, within their wallet app, just as they would do within the Monese app. When they use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element on their device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Moreover, users will continue to receive all the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.