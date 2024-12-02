



Falling in line with a commitment to provide convenient and user-focused solutions for Canadian businesses, Moneris teamed up with Wix to introduce an omnichannel point-of-sale (POS) solution, Moneris Total Commerce. Building on a previous collaboration from 2023, when the two companies joined forces to launch Moneris Online, an ecommerce service, Moneris and Wix now aim to bridge the gap between online and in-store transactions via an integrated and unified commerce experience for merchants and their customers.











Moreover, by introducing the new solution, Moneris aims to support businesses in mitigating the complexities of managing their online and physical presence. With Moneris Total Commerce being an omnichannel solution, the product focuses on simplifying the operations of retail businesses by offering a complete and unified view and control over their procedures. In addition, the newly launched service intends to support clients in expanding their businesses and capabilities.





Moneris – Wix partnership plans

By working together, Wix and Moneris are set to allow merchants to purchase the hardware, which includes a Moneris Go smart and a tablet with business and customer display pre-installed with all the tools they require to accept payments. Afterwards, merchants can plug in the device and log in to their Wix account. Also, businesses receive a range of accessories to complement their setup, including a scanner, receipt printer, and cash drawer, to create an optimised retail experience.



Following the installation process, the solution supports businesses in consolidating store operations in a flexible omnichannel platform to develop a simplified customer buying experience. Moneris Total Commerce is set to enable owners to minimise time via its product catalogue, which shows items available both in-store and online. In addition, inventory, orders, customer profiles, and analytics are automatically synced across channels in real time.



Furthermore, clients have access to other capabilities through Wix to engage customers, offer personalised user experiences, and make more informed business decisions. Moneris also dedicated a support team to assist owners in building their online store or migrating their existing one at no additional cost.