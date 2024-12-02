Moneris, talech partner on mPOS product distribution

As part of the partnership, talechs mobile point-of-sale product will be offered to merchants via Moneris bank channels. The product offers small to medium-sized businesses in the US an mPOS solution that accepts payments, according to a press release.

Moneris said this agreement with talech rounds out an already diverse portfolio of Moneris EMV-enabled products currently available via Moneris bank partners in the US. Moneris will offer talech as part of a bundled solution that includes software, hardware and merchant services, according to the announcement.

Further details on merchant availability will be provided in summer 2016.