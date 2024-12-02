Moneris Solutions and Milano Software team up to offer payment solution

This partnership will combine Moneris’ payment processing platform with Milano’s salon and spa management tools. Clients will experience credit and debit card processing that will boost Milano’s suite of solutions, which manage everything from appointments and client relations to security and marketing.

Moneris Solutions provides credit, debit, wireless and online payment services via 350,000 merchant locations and processes approximately 3 billion transactions annually. Via its Ernex division, Moneris offers electronic loyalty and gift card programs.