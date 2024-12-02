Moneris selects VeriFone to upgrade payment devices

VeriFone’s VX 520 has integrated contactless capability and allows merchants to accept alternative payments, such as EMV (chip and PIN) cards and mobile wallets, as well as traditional mag-stripe cards through a single device. Merchants can also use the VX 520 to support value-added applications, such as loyalty or gift card acceptance.

Moneris Solutions provides credit, debit, wireless and online payment services via 350,000 merchant locations and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually. Via its Ernex division, Moneris offers electronic loyalty and gift card programs.

In recent news, Canadian e-commerce and m-commerce services provider AnywhereCommerce has signed an agreement to provide mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) technology to global payment processing services provider Moneris Solutions.