Moneris PAYD PRO enables businesses to accept payments on the go

With PAYD PRO, merchants connect a portable Bluetooth-enabled PIN Pad to a smartphone or tablet running the PAYD app, to process sales in any physical location. The mPOS solution accepts Interac Debit, Discover, VISA, MasterCard and American Express.

PAYD PRO is currently available on the Apple iOS platform and is set to be made available for Android users in late 2014.

Moneris Solutions provides credit, debit, wireless and online payment services via 350,000 merchant locations and processes approximately 3 billion transactions annually. Via its Ernex division, Moneris offers electronic loyalty and gift card programs.

In recent news, Moneris Solutions and UnionPay International (UPI) payment network have entered into an agreement to allow Moneris’ acceptance of UnionPay cards beginning later during 2014.