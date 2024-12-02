



The collaboration will leverage Cardstream’s Payment Facilitation-as-a-Service (PFaaS) platform, enabling Moneris’ partners to expand their presence and integrated offerings in the Canadian market.











Through this agreement, Moneris will provide a comprehensive platform to its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Independent Sales Organisation (ISO) partners. The initiative aims to simplify market entry and expansion within Canada’s payments ecosystem. By integrating Cardstream’s white-label payment technology, Moneris will support businesses looking to improve their commerce solutions with a scalable, efficient, and compliant payment infrastructure.





Strengthening payment facilitation services

Cardstream’s PFaaS platform is designed to simplify and accelerate the process for companies entering the payment facilitation space. With a growing portfolio of over 150 channel partners, Cardstream provides technology that enables businesses to offer branded payment solutions without the complexities of traditional financial institution partnerships.

By leveraging Cardstream’s technology, Moneris will offer better payment facilitation services to its ISV and ISO partners, helping them navigate regulatory requirements and technical integration challenges in Canada. The expanded capabilities are expected to roll out in the second quarter of 2025, positioning Moneris as a key player in supporting digital payments innovation in the region.

Moreover, the partnership reflects the increasing demand for Embedded Finance solutions and flexible payment processing options in the global fintech landscape. With the Canadian market experiencing rapid digital transformation, ISVs and ISOs will benefit from a more simple and efficient approach to payment facilitation.

By integrating Cardstream’s PfaaS platform, Moneris aims to further support businesses seeking to expand their commerce capabilities in Canada. The collaboration underscores the continued evolution of payment technology, ensuring that merchants and service providers can access cutting-edge solutions tailored to their needs.