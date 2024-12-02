Moneris enters agreement with UnionPay to enable card acceptance

The number of merchants accepting UnionPay cards in the global market has shown an increase. Moneris and UPI will expand this network in Canada with Moneris’ enablement of UnionPay card acceptance. According to Statistics Canada, the number of travelers from China to Canada increased by 22.5% in 2013.

Moneris is expected to launch UnionPay card acceptance as part of its service offerings to merchants in fall 2014.

Moneris Solutions provides credit, debit, wireless and online payment services via 350,000 merchant locations and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually. Via its Ernex division, Moneris offers electronic loyalty and gift card programs.

By cooperation with over 200 associations worldwide, the UnionPay international network has enabled UnionPay Card acceptance in over 140 countries and regions to date. UnionPay cards have been issued in above 30 countries and regions.

In recent news, UnionPay began receiving reinforced support from ACI Worldwide, an international provider of electronic payment and banking systems.