Following its quick expansion across Europe, Mondu opened in the UK in March 2023. In addition to the UK, Mondu is available to businesses in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, and to buyers in Belgium and France.











Transforming the landscape of digital trade

The UK is one of the most digitised markets in Europe. More than 80% of British businesses have a website and more than 50% of companies already make online purchases. The UK B2B ecommerce market is valued at more than USD 200 billion, with a growing need for B2B BNPL solutions, as per the press release.

Immediately after FCA’s registration, 16 companies are going live with Mondu in the UK, including technology provider PCSpecialist, electrical specialist Hughes Trade, business travel provider Clooper, Sera Technology for lighting and sports nutrition company, Raw Sport. Other customers are businesses operating in software, business letting, and restaurant supplies.

Officials from Mondu said that with this new FCA registration, they are already primed to launch with a range of businesses across the UK. They are happy about this development because the UK presents a great opportunity for B2B BNPL. There is a growing demand for consumer-like experiences in B2B and with Mondu’s new solutions like Digital Trade Account businesses are empowered to offer their customers to purchase and pay when they want. This means higher conversion rates, increased order value, and growth for all businesses.

Mondu’s BNPL solutions for UK businesses are available across sales channels, for online shops and marketplaces, as well as field- and tele-sales, and include:

Flexible payment options (30, 45, 60 days);

Instalments (3, 6, 12 months);

Digital trade accounts;

Real-time credit checks and order approvals;

Upfront payments, regardless of when customers pay;

Protection from default payments, and full support in debtor management.





PCSpecialist, a UK-based customer of Mondu, expressed their satisfaction with adopting Mondu's services for augmented customer experiences. They found Mondu easy to use and seamlessly integrated it with their existing payment methods. The convenience of Mondu across their core European markets appealed to them. They are excited to be among the first businesses in the UK to offer Mondu's solutions to their customers.





Previous news from Mondu

In the summer of 2023, Mondu announced a new partnership with UK payments specialist Acquired.com to make its payment solutions available to more European customers. The company more recently announced a new partnership with Spryker, the leading composable commerce platform to reach more B2B customers across Europe.