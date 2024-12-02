Mondu partners with Spryker to support B2B buyers

Through this partnership, by leveraging Spryker's platform-as-a-service solution, Mondu will function as a payment partner within Spryker's framework, enabling Spryker's clients to extend adaptable payment choices to their B2B buyers. The array of Buy Now, Pay Later solutions offered by Mondu to Spryker's clients encompasses payment options such as invoice-based payments, SEPA direct debits, and instalment plans.

Through Spryker's assortment of API-based modules, businesses can curate optimal commerce experiences, personalising their websites to cater to their clientele's distinct requirements. Mondu will now be seamlessly integrated into Spryker's API modules, facilitating customers in configuring payment experiences that align precisely with their clients' expectations.

Representatives from Mondu commented on the partnership, expressing that Mondu perceives the alliance with Spryker as a fitting collaboration, driven by their shared objective to assist businesses in prioritising growth. Both entities are dedicated to aiding B2B companies in amplifying online sales through superior customer experiences. They also emphasised that Spryker's adept platform is complemented by Mondu's excellent payment experiences, thus creating a promising formula to elevate sales, augment revenue, and refine operational efficiency for enterprises.

In the company press release, officials from Spryker conveyed enthusiasm about Mondu's inclusion in the Spryker partner ecosystem. They highlighted their aligned vision for efficient innovation and how it would enhance customer experiences while preserving the flexibility crucial for adapting to evolving customer demands.

The strategic fusion of Mondu's seamless payment solutions with Spryker's composable commerce approach is projected to result in an improved purchasing journey for enterprise customers. Spryker representatives also emphasised the partnership's significance in their commitment to forming a comprehensive partner network aimed at providing enterprises with the tools and support needed to accomplish present and future business objectives.

More information about Mondu

Mondu was founded in 2021 in Germany, introducing a Buy Now, Pay Later B2B solution tailored for merchants and marketplaces. The company's versatile payment alternatives encompass net terms and instalment plans for online checkouts, as well as in-person and telesales transactions. Mondu's services are accessible to business clients in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. Notably, Mondu has recently launched its offerings to buyers in the French and Belgian markets, with forthcoming expansion plans slated for later in the year.

In July 2023, Mondu announced a partnership with payments specialist Acquired.com to further expand its services to more European businesses. According to the official press release, the new collaboration aimed to see Mondu’s suite of B2B payment services provided to more UK- and Europe-based consumers through Acquired.com’s network.