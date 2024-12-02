Mangopay and Mondu are to collaborate to support B2B marketplace businesses through flexible payment infrastructure and payment terms.





B2B payments and what the Mondu – Mangopay partnership entails

Per the press release information, through the partnership, the two companies will provide marketplaces across Europe with a proven, modular payment infrastructure that can be tailored to address their needs, with well-known B2B payment methods and flexible payment terms.

Market reports suggest that the B2B marketplace industry has increased by as much as 8.6 times since 2015, and the payment experience keeps on playing an important role in the growth of businesses that operate in the sector. Within this context, the collaboration between Mangopay and Mondu looks to empower B2B marketplaces with robust tools and a choice of payment methods to manage their payment flows with increased flexibility, including those aiming to introduce a BNPL service to their B2B customers.











When commenting on the announcement, Mangopay officials advised that the company is committed to finding new and innovative methods to assist its platform customers with creating and operating payment infrastructures that are to help their businesses to scale. Partners of the likes of Mondu make up an important part of this strategy, and collaborations like this further strengthen Mangopay’s position for B2B marketplaces and platforms. The spokesperson expressed excitement towards forming the new partnership with Mondu to provide B2B marketplaces with increased flexibility and simplified access to popular payment methods such as BNPL.

More to this point, Mondu representatives stated that Mondu and Mangopay are in complete alignment in their vision to simplify the payment process for marketplaces and empower the end customer to purchase and pay how and when they prefer. Per their statement, payments represent an important factor in creating a hassle-free customer experience, and this is what can enable B2B marketplaces to grow sales volume through improved conversion rates and higher order values, helping to drive business growth.





Mondu, Mangopay mission and offering

First launched in Germany in 2021 with a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) B2B solution for merchants and marketplaces, Mondu has since expanded to Austria, the Netherlands, and the UK, and is available to buyers in Belgium and France. Its flexible payment solutions include net terms, instalments, and digital trade accounts for online checkouts, as well as in-person and telesales.

A 2013-founded company, Mangopay supports multiple business models in the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure. The company has supported more than 2,500 platforms and marketplaces via its programmable e-wallet solution and end-to-end payment infrastructure that covers everything from pay-in to payout.

