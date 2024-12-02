Mondu partners with Acquired.com

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the new collaboration is set to see Mondu’s suite of B2B payment services provided to more UK- and Europe-based consumers through Acquired.com’s network.





Mondu – Acquired.com collaboration details

As part of its ongoing growth in 2023, Mondu’s partnership with Acquired.com is going to enable the company to reach increasingly more B2B merchants and marketplaces looking for improved B2B payment solutions for their customers. Earlier in 2023, Mondu expanded into the UK market and announced that it was available to France-based buyers. Additionally, as per the announcement information, the company has recently launched to buyers in Belgium, making it available across six European countries.

Acquired.com has grown into a one-stop-shop platform for all payment-related needs, helping businesses to find the appropriate solution for overcoming processing, collecting, and remitting payments, and Mondu is marked as the latest solution to partner with the company. Founded in 2015, Acquired.com looks to empower customers at each stage of the payment journey, offering a single platform for all payment needs, delivered with a consultative approach. As part of their cooperation, Mondu and Acquired.com are set to introduce each other to relevant businesses aiming to better the payment experience for their customers.











Commenting on the announcement, Mark Johnson, Commercial Director at Acquired.com advised that Mondu’s products and services complement Acquired.com’s payment offerings and the values of both businesses are in alignment. As they deliver services with a customer-centric focus, the spokesperson believes the collaboration to bring forth value to its business customers looking to introduce a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service to their B2B clients leveraging Mondu.

Adding on this, Roger De’Ath, UK Managing Director at Mondu stated that they are looking forward to the partnership with Acquired.com, as they are an established player in the payment space with knowledge regarding the challenges associated with B2B payments which has built a service aimed at supporting any company in creating a payment experience. The spokesperson believes that combined with Mondu, the company is enabled to provide an increased benefit to shared customers looking for better B2B payment solutions through Buy Now, Pay Later and Acquired.com’s services.

Started in 2021 in Germany, Mondu launched a Buy Now, Pay Later B2B solution for merchants and marketplaces, and its flexible payment solutions include net terms and instalments for online checkouts, as well as in-person and telesales.

Per the press release information, Mondu is available to business customers in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK and has launched to buyers only in the French and Belgium markets, with additional expansion planned for 2023.