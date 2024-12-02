



By securing the EMI licence in the Netherlands, Mondu is set to accelerate its expansion across Europe, whilst advancing faster, supporting more customers, and launching complementary payment services, including e-wallets and credit cards. While Mondu’s Dutch entity was integrated in 2022 and initially was responsible for serving B2B merchants and marketplaces located in the region, the current news allows the firm to provide regulated payment services both in the Netherlands and on a cross-border basis into all Mondu markets, excluding the UK.











How will the licence support Mondu’s expansion and operations?

According to Mondu’s officials, by being amongst the first B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) companies in Europe to secure its own EMI licence, the firm highlighted the capabilities of its platform and the processes it had established throughout its development. In addition, the licence supports Mondu in achieving its long-term commitment to creating an optimised B2B payment platform for European businesses. Following this, the company plans to further expand its footprint throughout the region and introduce new payment products.



Furthermore, Mondu mentioned that the ability to passport its EMI licence across Europe allows the company to accelerate its geographical development, while also enabling it to operate within its own regulatory framework, which is secure and compliant with applicable legislation. At the moment, Mondu collaborates with retailers, wholesalers, and B2B marketplaces, including BTN De Haas BV, Profipack, and Orderchamp in the Netherlands, as well as Notebooksbilliger, WirMachenDruck, Autodoc, and GGM Gastro in Germany, and PCSpecialist and Kingspan in the UK. Mondu’s services are available to businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, the UK, Belgium, Switzerland, and France. The company is currently supported by several investors, including Valar Ventures, Cherry Ventures, the FinTech Collective, and Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VVRB).