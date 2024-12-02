Monaco rebrands as CRYPTO.com to support crypto adoption

Its integrated portfolio of premium consumer cryptocurrency products previously known as Monaco, including the wallet app and Visa payment cards, will be branded as MCO to align with the name of the company’s token. However, the cryptocurrency and financial services company rebranding as CRYPTO.com will not affect their MCO Visa Card rollout schedule.

CRYPTO.com has begun updating of all of its digital assets including the new website: www.crypto.com. It also serves as a gateway to the revamped MCO website, mco.crypto.com, which contains information about MCO products.

Additionally, CRYPTO.com’s MCO has published an updated whitepaper that unveils an integrated suite of consumer financial services built on and enabled by blockchain.