Momnt secures USD 15 mln investment to drive fintech innovation

Headquartered in Atlanta, US, Momnt launched its platform in 2020 in the home improvement industry and has since grown to become one of the preeminent market leaders in point-of-sale financing.











Officials from Momnt said they are committed to shaping the future of financial technology by providing innovative solutions that empower businesses and customers alike. With this investment, they are better poised to drive transformative changes in lending and financing and they’re excited to welcome Rockefeller Asset Management as an investor.





Momnt's expansion and vision

Momnt has continued to grow the team fuelled by its organic development and the USD 16.5 million of capital raised in prior rounds from investors, including Yamaha Motor Ventures, Saluda Grade Ventures, and TruStage Ventures. Among the notable additions are Mark Satisky, who assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Dory Black, who joined as Chief Legal Officer. Momnt will utilise the new capital to continue investing in its people, processes, and technology, further improving the company’s platform.

Representatives from Rockefeller Asset Management, another participator in this capital raise, said they’re excited to partner with the Momnt team as they revolutionise the landscape of closed-loop, point-of-sale lending. Through Momnt, small businesses can seamlessly broaden their customer base using low-friction, flexible financing, resulting in successful outcomes.

Momnt’s leadership team is committed to maintaining the strong growth trajectory witnessed since 2019. The company is looking to extend its presence into new verticals, capitalising on industry opportunities. Simultaneously, as Momnt diversifies its business horizons, geographic and product expansion are also on the roadmap.





What does Momnt do?

Momnt is a state-of-the-art financial services technology platform that revolutionises how merchants offer financing. Through Momnt’s embedded lending solution, businesses can effortlessly provide customers with diverse financing products, all delivered through a seamless and streamlined process. In a world where customer expectations are rapidly evolving, Momnt is at the forefront of innovation, enabling merchants to meet the range of financial needs of their customers.