MOLPay launches Seamless Payment solution for online merchants

MOLPay’s Seamless Payment eliminated a step on the payment flow by redirecting customer to the internet banking website instead of redirecting the customer to the payment gateway payment page.

MOLPay Seamless Payment is now available with all major banks in Malaysia which includes Maybank2U, CIMB Clicks, RHB Now and HLB Connect.

MOLPay is a Southeast Asia-based multi-channel payment gateway that accepts cash payments for online purchases through physical outlets such as popular retails chains and bookstores. MOLPay offers a range of ecommerce payment solutions from online payment acceptance and processing to fraud management and payment security.