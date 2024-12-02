MOLPay, 7-Eleven Malaysia to release MOLPay CASH ecommerce solution

The new service will enable ecommerce merchants to accept cash from consumers at the 7-Eleven outlet and get notified when payments are made through MOLPay. All 1,569 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia will be providing with this service by July 2014.

On the online merchant websites, consumers can choose to pay using the MOLPay CASH option, beside the current payment options. MOLPay CASH uses barcodes for consumer to pay cash at the nearest 7-Eleven outlet.

In Malaysia, 60% of the population prefers cash payment, a percentage even higher in the Philippines (74%), Thailand (68%) and Vietnam (61%), according to a recent report by Nielsen’s Global Saving and Investment Strategies.

MOLPay is a payment gateway in Southeast Asia that provides global credit card processing and alternative payments including online banking, physical cash payment at convenience stores, over the counter, kiosk.