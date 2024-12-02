



Through this move, Mollie is set to enable businesses, regardless of their size, to leverage the Mollie app on iPhone to accept contactless payments without the need to acquire or handle more hardware. The announcement follows Mollie’s decision to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone for 250,000 customers in the Netherlands, France, and Germany. Now, Irish merchants can benefit from the capabilities of Tap to Pay on iPhone through the Mollie app.











The service enables businesses to accept all types of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, leveraging an iPhone and the Mollie app, with no additional hardware or payment terminal being required. By including Tap to Pay on iPhone at checkout, merchants need to prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near their mobile device, with the payment being securely completed through NFC technology. Also, Tap to Pay on iPhone technology leverages the built-in capabilities of the iPhone to maintain the privacy and security of customer data.





Optimising payments for Irish merchants

By introducing Tap to Pay on iPhone for Irish businesses, Mollie aims to advance its commitment to simplifying money management for its customers across Europe. Also, the launch comes as an addition to the current options available on Mollie’s app, including tracking payments and refunds, accessing funding, and managing accounting. Among the upcoming features provided by Tap to Pay on iPhone, Mollie mentions optimal activation, contactless convenience, and increased security.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Mollie underlined that rolling out Tap to Pay on iPhone supports their company’s mission to make the payment process more secure and simpler for both merchants and consumers. In addition to Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Germany, Mollie also launched Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses across the UK in January 2025. The move enabled merchants of all sizes operating across the UK to accept contactless payments through Mollie’s app and the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature.