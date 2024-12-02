



Through this move, Mollie enables businesses of all sizes operating across the UK to leverage its app on iPhone to accept contactless payments without requiring them to purchase or manage additional hardware. This mitigates the need for companies to invest in costly hardware while also making their operations more efficient. Just two months before this announcement, more specifically at the beginning of November 2024, Mollie introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone for its 250,000 customers in the Netherlands, France, and Germany, allowing them to accept payments directly via an iPhone.











Through Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants, regardless of size, can accept all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, leveraging their mobile devices and the Mollie app.





Making money management more efficient for businesses

The initiative falls in line with Mollie’s commitment to optimise money management for businesses operating across Europe, with the move further enabling the company’s customers to accept payments conveniently and securely. This comes as an addition to current capabilities provided by Mollie, including tracking payments and refunds, accessing funding, and managing accounting. By implementing Tap to Pay on iPhone at checkout, the merchant can prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near their iPhone, with the transaction being securely completed using NFC technology.

Furthermore, Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology leverages the built-in features of the iPhone to keep both business and customer data private and secure. After a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers or transaction information on the device or its servers.





