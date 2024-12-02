Mollie secures a Payment Institution licence in the UK from the FCA





Following this announcement, Mollie is set to focus on merchant expansion and the process of developing and launching new services and products. In addition, the UK licence will validate the company’s capabilities to operate as a dual-licensed financial services firm, across multiple geographic areas and markets across the globe.

Mollie will leverage the licence in order to access new avenues for growth and collaborations, as well as to accelerate the development of the overall UK market.







Mollie’s recent strategy of development

Mollie facilitates companies of all sizes in order to scale and grow with fast, flexible, and secure financing, as well as an easy-to-use payments API for numerous payment methods. The payment service provider had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, the marketing platform Klaviya gained access to Mollie’s set of APIs, transaction, and order data to allow its clients and customers to personalise and automate communications with users. Following this integration, traders and merchants were given the possibility to use their information collected from payment transactions within Klaviyo’s platform in order to grow revenues. At the same time, Klaviyo and Mollie aimed to collaborate with their joint agency partners to allow businesses to leverage this payment information to design more tailored marketing automation strategies.

In addition, the initial integration enabled Klaviya’s users to access Mollie’s set of APIs to personalise and customise their marketing email flows, while also improving revenue.

Earlier in May 2023, Mollie announced the launch of an in-person payments solution, entitled Mollie Terminal. Following this launch, the firm aimed to develop a unified and secure commerce experience for traders by integrating online and in-person payments and transactions. The terminal was set to be available in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands for its first launch, with the plans to complement the company’s already existing in-person payments option, which was created to rely on QR codes.

The terminal was also set to allow clients to securely combine online and in-person data with Mollie’s compliant and regulatory-updated payment service. The system required no set-up processes, and it provided global and local payment methods, as well as multiple benefits from dedicated support. By operating on both 4G and Wi-Fi, the product was sent to merchants in a pre-configured format, so they were enabled to accept payments immediately.







