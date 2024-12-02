This new feature is available to Mollie’s clients across the Netherlands, France, and Germany, allowing them to accept payments directly through an iPhone. The Tap to Pay function enables merchants to handle various contactless payments, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, simply by using an iPhone equipped with the Mollie app. No external payment terminals or card readers are needed for the process, streamlining point-of-sale operations for small and large businesses alike.

Main features of Tap to Pay on iPhone for Mollie merchants

The payment process is straightforward: customers hold their contactless payment method close to the merchant's iPhone, with transactions completed securely via NFC technology. Tap to Pay also supports PIN entry, offering options for accessibility. This integration aligns with Apple’s approach to secure transaction handling, as card details or transaction data are not stored on Apple servers or the device itself.

Merchants using this feature benefit from:

Easy Activation: Tap to Pay is accessible through the Mollie app on iPhone XS or newer models, with the latest iOS update.

Hardware-Free Setup: Merchants do not need to buy or manage any extra devices or card readers.

Contactless Payment Versatility: The app supports contactless payments from debit and credit cards to digital wallets.

Enhanced Security: Transactions are supported by advanced security protocols to protect data privacy.

In the company press release, representatives from Mollie stated that this addition reflects the company’s aim to enhance customer payment experiences. They highlighted their focus on ensuring seamless checkout and enabling customers to offer various payment options, both online and in person. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, the company aims to provide businesses with more flexibility and choice for their customers.