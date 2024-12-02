Mollie provides Bitcoin payments for websites and apps

This addition allows online merchants to start accepting Bitcoins without the need for further integration or any know-how related to the digital currency transaction.

Mollie accepts the Bitcoin equivalent of the transaction amount and credits the online merchant’s EUR account.

The Bitcoin-EUR exchange rate is fixed at the time of payment and this amount as well as the payment is guaranteed. Online merchants using Mollie can now offer their customers the ability to pay in Bitcoins as any online payment method.

Gaston Aussems, CEO of Mollie argues that in order for Bitcoin to expand there should not only be a significant number of customers willing to pay in the digital currency but also there should be plenty of point of sale accepting them.

Established in 2004, Mollie is a payment service provider in the Benelux market. Over 10.000

online merchants in Europe and beyond rely on Mollie’s integrated API to provide their customers with a convenient payment experience.

Mollie’s API is also integrated in the web shopping software platforms such as Shopify, Magento, OpenCart, Prestashop, SEOshop and Biedmeer.