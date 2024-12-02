



Following this announcement, the launch of Hyvä Commerce will focus on resolving common issues businesses using Magento face today by adding modern features to the overall admin panel and the store side. In addition, the product will focus on committing to the platform's updates. Mollie will become an embedded integration, offering an optimised and secure experience for businesses and store visitors during the process of checkout.











More information on the Mollie x Hyvä partnership

Included in the key benefits of the partnership are a secure and efficient integration process (as the default payment solutions provider, businesses and companies will have the possibility to easily incorporate Mollie’s payment services into their Hyvä-powered stores), optimised performance (Hyvä’s lightweight front-end technology, combined with Mollie’s reliable payment processing, are expected to deliver an improved site performance), and a suite of diverse payment options (clients will be enabled to access a wide range of payment methods, which will cater to multiple preferences and increase sales potential).

In addition, the product will provide improved scalability, as the partnership will allow businesses to scale their operations efficiently, adapting to the growing customer demands without compromising on solution quality. Furthermore, the partnership will focus on removing the biggest pain points of users, lowering their costs, increasing their revenue, and keeping their ecommerce platforms competitive.

According to the official press release, a Hyvä Commerce beta program will also be launched in early 2025. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.