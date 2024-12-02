



Mollie expanded its operations in Italy to advance its commitment to making payments and money management more optimised for businesses across Europe. This allows businesses across the region to access a unified platform designed to augment payment processing, reporting, and fraud prevention.











The announcement comes just days after Mollie rolled out Tap to Pay on iPhone for European merchants, allowing them to accept contactless payments via the Mollie app. Through this new feature, Mollie’s clients across the Netherlands, France, and Germany received the ability to accept payments directly through an iPhone, with the Tap to Pay functionality supporting them in handling various contactless options, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.





Digitising payments across Italy

Mollie’s entry into Italy represents a strategic move into the fourth-largest ecommerce market in Europe, with the company working towards addressing the segment that continues to remain underserved by traditional payment providers. Through its engineering hub based in Milan, Mollie is set to expand its local team and provide a localised experience customised to meet the specific, needs, and preferences of Italian businesses. In addition, the company aims to deliver a suite of payment solutions, including payment methods such as Satispay and Bancomat Pay, which enables it to serve new local businesses while supporting existing users with their cross-border plans by implementing these options. At the same time, Mollie is set to ensure an optimised onboarding experience, complemented by assistance in local languages.

Furthermore, businesses based in Italy can leverage existing plug-in integrations with ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Shopware, Prestashop, Magento, and WooCommerce, enabling simplified implementation. Besides its expansion in Italy, Mollie also recently teamed up with several industry participants, including Hyvä. The two companies planned to roll out Hyvä Commerce, a product suite built on top of Magento. The service was set to focus on mitigating common complexities that businesses using Magento faced by including modern features to the overall admin panel and the store side.