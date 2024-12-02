Mollie launches an in-person payments solution

With this product launch, the company aims to create a unified commerce experience for merchants by integrating online and in-person payments. The terminal will first become available in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands, and it will complement the company’s already existing in-person payments option, which relies on QR codes.

Mollie launched this terminal in response to increased demand for in-person payments from its customers, as many of them work with both physical and online stores. The previously-mentioned unified commerce experience is in sync with the Mollie Dashboard, which allows merchants to report, settle, and reconcile all processed payments. The dashboard also provides detailed information on used payment methods, stacked payments, subscriptions, and customer details.

The terminal allows users to securely combine online and in-person data with Mollie’s compliant and regularly updated payment solutions. The system requires no set-up, offers global and local payment methods, and benefits from dedicated support. Operating on both 4G and Wi-Fi, the solution is sent to merchants pre-configured so they can start accepting payments immediately.

Mollie officials cited by altfi.com emphasised the use of a single API for both online and in-person payments. They also mentioned that the launch of the Mollie Terminal has the potential to strengthen the company’s position in the unified commerce payments market.

The Mollie Terminal was launched ahead of Mollie’s rollout of Tap to Pay for Android, which will arrive later in the year. Following this initial launch, the company plans to bring the Mollie Terminal to other markets in Europe.

Mollie’s partnership with Billie

In March 2023, Mollie partnered with Germany-based Billie to bring Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment methods to business customers. Following this partnership, Billie's B2B BNPL payment system linked up with Mollie and could be implemented with a few clicks in the Mollie Dashboard by online retailers and marketplaces.

Billie allows business customers to purchase items without paying for them for 30 days, while Mollie's merchants selling the items in question get paid beforehand, making Billie's payment method helpful to both merchants' and company purchasers' cash flow management. Billie offers purchasers access to real-time credit approval at the checkout, with shopping cart limits of up to EUR 100,000, as well as default and fraud risk protection for businesses.