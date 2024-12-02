



Following collaborations on individual projects, Mollie and JLT, a Germany-based ecommerce solution provider, decided to join forces to support merchants in delivering an enhanced shopping experience to end customers and offer them improved payment options. In addition, the move was assisted by the already expanded joint customer portfolio of more than 1,600 customers of both firms.











Considering that consumers need a convenient and efficient shopping experience, with many of them shopping at omnichannel retailers, the proper strategy to acommodate this has risen in significance for ecommerce small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to solidify their position in the competitive market landscape. By being partners with local SMEs, Mollie and JTL intend to provide them with tailored and intuitive solutions to advance their omnichannel activities.





How will Mollie and JTL’s solutions benefit merchants?

Collaborating on allowing simplified integration of payment services into the relevant areas of JTL, Mollie is set to offer a range of online and offline payment solutions within the latter’s ecosystem, including processing transactions directly in the JTL ERP system. Through this, merchants are set to receive the ability to manage refunds more efficiently, whilst benefiting from advanced reporting options. At the time of the announcement, the associated connection was available in the beta version.



Moreover, JTL delivers omnichannel strategies by leveraging APIs and REST APIs in several areas to allow the integration of sales channels without system discontinuity. Also, the company covers the majority of areas and processes of ecommerce in its portfolio, including the free merchandise management system JTL-Wawi, the marketplace interface JTL-eazyAuction, and the shop system JTL-Shop, as well as the mobile checkout app JTL-POS and the warehouse management system JTL-WMS. The collaboration with Mollie enables the firm to further optimise its solutions and deliver an omnichannel service that allows both online and offline transactions to merchants.



According to JTL’s officials, the alliance with Mollie is set to deliver merchants and service partners personalised payment solutions that meet their requirements and needs. Mollie’s payment services were initially integrated into JTL’s POS system and merchandise management system in the beta version, with merchants being able to leverage the omnichannel payment solution for POS and ecommerce, controlling it centrally from the merchandise management system.