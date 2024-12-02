



Following this announcement, Mollie is now available to Poland-based companies and is set to optimise the manner in which they win sales, reduce costs, and save time with services that streamline payment processes, from converting clients to securely settling accounts.

In addition, clients will have the possibility to leverage an optimised suite of payment methods (such as BLIK and Przelewy24), as well as integrate with multiple ecommerce platforms. The overall plan of Mollie is set on providing businesses with the needed tools to focus on accelerating their development and the process of designing new products.











More information on Mollie’s expansion in Poland

Mollie represents a company that was developed in order to provide payment and money management solutions for businesses and firms of all sizes. The institution supports payment processing, reconciliation, reporting, as well as fraud prevention and detection. Through this new expansion, Mollie will continue to focus on making management more secure and efficient for customers and businesses across the region. Its suite of solutions is intuitive, as the payment setup was designed to be quick, safe, and hassle-free, enabling customers to offer tools that are popular in the country and all of Europe in order to increase conversion.

The initiative also represents an important step into Mollie’s overall development process, as well as its strategy of gaining trust and experience in the market. At the same time, the firm will prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while making sure it remains compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.