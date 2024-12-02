Mollie aims to support Portuguese businesses by offering localised payment solutions in an ecommerce market that increasingly demands digital solutions.











Mollie’s expansion into Portugal

Mollie’s expansion aims to support startups, SMEs, and large businesses alike to simplify in-person and online payment processing, reporting, fraud prevention, and financing. By offering a localised solution, such as local payment methods including MB Way and Multibanco, and over 35 additional options like Apple Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay, the company aims to deliver better in-person payment solutions for businesses with omnichannel customers.

Businesses will benefit from a dashboard that provides real-time access to financial data and simplified management features. This will allow them to better monitor transactions, process refunds, and make data-based decisions. Firms and SMEs switching to Mollie can leverage a simple integration of MB Way, Multibanco, and other payment options. The omnichannel solution includes in-store terminals, which have the potential to improve customer experience both online and offline.

In 2022, the company opened a tech centre in Lisbon, which it plans to expand further by hiring more employees by the end of the year. With the official launch in Portugal, Mollie will expand its centre to include sales and customer service, reflecting its mission to offer personalised services tailored to the needs and demands of local customers.





Other news from Mollie

In April 2025, the company partnered with Qonto to simplify financial operations for SMEs in Europe. The main scope of this partnership is addressing widespread issues with delayed payments, with Qonto integrating Mollie’s payment infrastructure via the Mollie Connect tool. The collaboration is positioned as a response to the European Commission’s 2024 Annual Report, which found that 47% of businesses across Europe are affected by late payments, often due to fragmented financial systems.

Mollie is embedding Qonto’s white-label banking solution, Qonto Embed, into its platform. Initially available in France and with plans to expand to Germany, this integration allows Mollie users to open business accounts with features such as real-time visibility into transactions, 24-hour settlement for terminal transactions, and access to full banking services, including physical and virtual cards, local IBANs, and multiple payment options.