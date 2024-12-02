The collaboration allows marketplaces to integrate PayPal as a payment option, aligning with Mollie’s wider offerings of credit and debit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, and localised payment methods. According to the official press release, PayPal remains a widely preferred payment method among Mollie’s customers. The partnership simplifies the payment process for marketplaces by eliminating the need for separate integrations or additional onboarding for sellers.

Mollie Connect, the company’s platform designed for marketplaces, facilitates revenue growth while minimising operational costs. By managing technical setups and support, Mollie enables businesses to focus on scaling operations without incurring significant administrative overhead.

Representatives from Mollie talked about the benefits of the partnership and highlighted that it allows marketplaces to offer PayPal without taking on the associated technical and operational complexities. In essence, Mollie manages the payment integration, allowing platforms to focus on their core business function.

In addition to its integration with PayPal, Mollie supports all Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options and offers a feature that accepts gift cards at multi-seller checkout, a capability designed to support marketplace monetisation.

More information about Mollie

Founded in 2004, Mollie provides payment and money management solutions for businesses of all sizes. With over 250,000 clients across Europe, the company supports payment processing, reconciliation, fraud prevention, and reporting. Mollie’s team operates from offices in cities including Amsterdam, London, and Munich.

In November 2024, Mollie announced the launch of its local payment solutions for businesses in Italy. The company expanded its operations in Italy to advance its commitment to making payments and money management more optimised for businesses across Europe. This allows businesses across the region to access a unified platform designed to augment payment processing, reporting, and fraud prevention.

The announcement came just days after Mollie rolled out Tap to Pay on iPhone for European merchants, allowing them to accept contactless payments via the Mollie app.