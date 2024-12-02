Mollie and Klaviyo enable personalised marketing automation for merchants

Through the new integration, merchants of the two companies can now use their information collected from payment transactions within Klaviyo’s platform to personalise customer communications and marketing email flows to grow revenues. In addition, Klaviyo and Mollie will collaborate with their joint agency partners to enable merchants to leverage this payment information to create more tailored marketing automation strategies.











Klaviyo is a marketing automation platform that makes it easy for marketers to centralise and use every piece of their customer data to deliver hyper-personalised experiences across all their channels, increasing conversions and revenue. Mollie powers the growth of over 130,000 businesses across Europe by offering advanced solutions to accept payments, online and in-person. This initial integration enables Klaviyo’s customers access to Mollie’s unique set of APIs to personalise their marketing email flows, whilst enhancing revenue.





Advanced customer insights and personalised email campaigns

This initial integration will see merchants benefit from a reliable, complementary tech stack, harnessing transaction data to improve email marketing automation to:

Close the loop on reporting, generate insights by user behaviour, and reveal growth opportunities;

Help companies to understand their customer base and create targeted marketing campaigns;

Create and distribute personalised emails at scale: based on cross-sell, up-sell, seasonality, and purchase behaviours and more.

Transaction and order data collected by Mollie allows Klaviyo customers to sync and enrich their customer profiles, easily organise new customer information, and create audience segments. It also facilitates the creation of custom email flows that are triggered in real time based on events and metrics. The integration also supports merchants in building personalised campaigns based on customer subscription status such as: when their subscription starts, when it’s about to expire, when it needs to be renewed, when their payment did not succeed, and more.

According to Klaviyo, marketing automation offers benefits such as improved customer retention and the generation of new revenue streams. The integration with Mollie, a prominent payment processing provider for merchants across Europe, allows joint customers to enhance the end-customer experience by accessing transaction and order data.

Mollie’s officials highlighted Klaviyo's reputation for providing top-notch marketing automation solutions and their understanding of the importance of simplified and intelligent customer data access. The integration is designed to be interoperable, catering to merchants of all sizes, and is available through direct API for custom-built platforms, as well as popular ecommerce platforms like BigCommerce, Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, WooCommerce, Wix, and Prestashop, to maximise its benefits for as many customers as possible.