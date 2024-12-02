Mollie adds Riverty's BNPL payment method

With Riverty, Mollie customers now have an additional option to pay afterwards, with a payment period of up to 30 days. The payment method helps to optimise onversion and further simplify the payment process. Riverty is available from today for Mollie customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Austria.











Seamlessly integrated into Mollie Dashboard

Thanks to this partnership, Mollie is once again expanding its range of BNPL payment methods. In total, Mollie now offers more than 30 different payment methods. Riverty's solution is seamlessly integrated with Mollie, allowing customers to activate it in their Mollie Dashboard with just a few clicks.





Powering merchant growth

Riverty offers increased financial security and credibility and prides itself with its merchant brand comes first approach. Its end-to-end BNPL service handles every aspect of the payment process—from payment selection to invoice acquisition to payment reminders and potential debt collection. The company offers extensive branding configurability at multiple consumer touchpoints, ensuring the merchant's brand remains front and centre. This unique approach enhances consumer loyalty and helps build a stronger, more recognisable brand presence.

Executives from Mollie said Riverty is a recognised BNPL solution, and the company focuses particularly on the European market. At Mollie, they have the same focus, making their ambitions a good match. In 2023, they made great strides to further align their product offering with their customers' needs, with the launches of Mollie Terminal and Mollie Invoicing also being examples of this. By now adding Riverty as a payment method, ecommerce companies can offer their customers even more freedom in the payment process.

In a reply, officials from Riverty said that joining forces with Mollie strengthens their commitment to helping their merchants to stay true to their brands while converting and retaining customers. They’re happy to be partnering with an ambitious and service minded fintech player such as Mollie to make this happen.