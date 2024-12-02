Moldova launches national e-procurement system

The new electronic system, called MTender, has been introduced in all key central government ministries and 100 subordinated entities. It follows the creation, introduction and adoption of the required technical and legal framework with active support by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Union (EU).

The joint project covered: the preparation of the electronic procurement reform concept; the preparation of the implementation plan; the preparation of a draft primary legislation; assistance with drafting relevant secondary legislation; the preparation and delivery of electronic procurement training; and the provision of policy, regulatory and business advice.

The project started in February 2016 and cost 1.2 million euros, provided by the EU under its EuropeAid programme. The launch of the system is the beginning of a gradual roll-out with the aim to keep the reform momentum going for a radical overhaul of the system, in line with international best practice in governance and public administration