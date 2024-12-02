MOL prices initial public offering on NASDAQ

The offering consists of 7,485,030 ADSs offered by the company and 6,014,970 ADSs offered by certain selling shareholders of the company, in each case at the price to the public of USD 12.50 per ADS.

Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on October 9, 2014. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2014.

MOL Global is an e-payment enabler for online goods and services in emerging and developed markets. MOL operates a payments platform that connects consumers with digital content providers, telecommunications service providers and online merchants by providing a network of distribution channels that accepts cash and online payment methods.