MOL Global files for US IPO, plans to raise USD 300 mln

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Investment Bank are underwriting the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. The company said it intends to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq but did not reveal its symbol in the filing.

MOL is an e-payment enabler for online goods and services in Southeast Asia. MOL is also present in India and Australia. It turned its focus to the US and Brazilian markets by taking up a majority stake in Silicon Valley-based e-payment company Rixty in 2012.